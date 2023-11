FALMOUTH – A Falmouth woman was delivered a surprise when about $20,000 worth of scratch tickets were mistakenly dropped off at her home by FedEx.

Danielle Alxandrov contacted the Massachusetts Lottery of the mistaken delivery, which was intended for Kenyon’s Market.

The tickets have no value until activated by a retailer; even if a winning ticket was among them, they would not be able to be cashed, according to lottery officials.