FDA Approves Updated COVID Boosters for Fall

September 12, 2023

HYANNIS – Federal regulators have approved updated COVID boosters from Pfizer and Moderna as hospitalizations rise again across the U.S.

It is part of a national shift towards treating fall updates to the COVID vaccine like a yearly flu shot, which medical experts say will help blunt a winter surge in cases.

Vaccinations could begin as soon as later this week, once the latest boosters pass final regulatory hurdles with the CDC.

Barnstable County Public Health Nurse Wendy Judd said they will be scheduling both flu and COVID booster clinics later this season after full approval is finalized. 

