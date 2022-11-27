You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Finance Expert Offers Holiday Spending Tips

Finance Expert Offers Holiday Spending Tips

November 27, 2022

HYANNIS – As holiday shopping commences across the region, consumers are reminded of spending tips this season to tame the effects of inflation.

Along with shopping for deals, consumers are looking for the best way to stretch their dollar, said Robin Growley with Bank of America.

“We are seeing healthy holiday spending throughout the period. We look for shoppers to continue getting out there and spending, but we do expect shoppers to really be looking for those deals,” she said.

 The finance expert said, going over budget is a concern for almost half of consumers, who will be spending less this holiday season. Growley explained what to do in the event of spending too much on one item.

“It’s perfectly acceptable to reset your budget.  What that’s going to do is allow you to reprioritize those remaining purchases,” said Growley

Almost 45% of Americans intend to spend less on holiday shopping in 2022 than in years past.

