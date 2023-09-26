You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Flu Clinics Begin as Summer Closes

Flu Clinics Begin as Summer Closes

September 26, 2023

HYANNIS – As summer draws to a close and people shift their time indoors, local flu clinics are starting up ahead of a potential viral surge.

Barnstable County Public Health Nursing Division is holding a flu vaccination clinic on Wednesday, October 11th from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM in the Harborview Conference Room.

Both regular and high-dose flu vaccines will be available, though registration is required.

Health officials said they would also host COVID booster clinics soon, after the latest updates to doses have made their way through federal approval. 

