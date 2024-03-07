Fraud And Larceny Indictments Returned Against Cape Cod Dentist

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell is announcing that a Barnstable County grand jury has returned indictments against a Falmouth dentist and dental practice.

Dr. Marcus Swann and his practice, Direct Pay Dental, are each charged with Medicaid False Claims and larceny.

The indictments alleged that from 2017 to 2022, Swann and Direct Pay Dental billed MassHealth for procedures done by dental hygienists or dental assistants, including patient exams and crowns, even though those services are required to be performed by a licensed dentist. And from 2017 to 2020, the state alleges Swann and Direct Pay Dental billed for dental services that were not provided.

The attorney general says the alleged fraud added up to nearly $200,000 dollars. Campbell said her office will continue to hold accountable those that violate the requirements and provisions of MassHealth.