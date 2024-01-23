You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Healey Focuses on Housing for Second Year Agenda

Healey Focuses on Housing for Second Year Agenda

January 23, 2024

HYANNIS – Governor Maura Healey says that the affordable housing crisis gripping the region is her main focus as she enters her second year in office.

She says an aggressive agenda including the FY25 budget that lies ahead will tackle rising costs and climate-resilient development, especially as stronger storms batter the region.

Her proposed $4.1 billion Affordable Homes Act aims to expand middle-class housing in addition to supporting those on fixed-income, building on the recent doubling of the senior circuit breaker tax from $1,200 to $2,400.  

Meanwhile, her administration wrestles with declined tax revenue and the ongoing migrant emergency. Recently, Massachusetts was also reported as one of the most-moved-out-of-states in the nation.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 