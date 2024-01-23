Healey Focuses on Housing for Second Year Agenda

HYANNIS – Governor Maura Healey says that the affordable housing crisis gripping the region is her main focus as she enters her second year in office.

She says an aggressive agenda including the FY25 budget that lies ahead will tackle rising costs and climate-resilient development, especially as stronger storms batter the region.

Her proposed $4.1 billion Affordable Homes Act aims to expand middle-class housing in addition to supporting those on fixed-income, building on the recent doubling of the senior circuit breaker tax from $1,200 to $2,400.

Meanwhile, her administration wrestles with declined tax revenue and the ongoing migrant emergency. Recently, Massachusetts was also reported as one of the most-moved-out-of-states in the nation.