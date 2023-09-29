You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Holtec Responds to Questions Surrounding Evaporation

September 29, 2023

COURTESY PILGRIM NUCLEAR POWER STATION

PLYMOUTH – Local environmental and community advocates, including the Cape Downwinders, are urging state investigation into wastewater evaporation at the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station, though Holtec International says the process is natural. 

A recently-released anonymous letter said heating units have been installed by Holtec International that will evaporate some of the radioactive wastewater from the decommissioning process.

Group members raised concerns about health and economic impacts related to released radiation.

Holtec officials said at this week’s Nuclear Decommissioning Citizen Advisory Panel that the heating units are not part of large-scale evaporation efforts to eliminate the wastewater and facilitate winter work as colder months approach.

Nuclear Regulatory Commission Regional Director of Radiological Safety Paul Krohn said the tritium released is negligible and a “small fraction” of regulatory limits.

