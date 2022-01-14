You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Human, Drug Trafficking Are Priorities for State US Attorney

Human, Drug Trafficking Are Priorities for State US Attorney

January 14, 2022
 

Courtesy of suffolkdistrictattorney.com

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts’ new U.S. Attorney says pursuing human, gun and drug trafficking cases will be among her priorities as she takes the helm as the top federal prosecutor in the state.

Rachael Rollins, the first Black woman to serve in the role, said Thursday that she also intends to be more of a visible presence in the community than some of her predecessors.

The 50-year-old former district attorney made the comments during a roundtable with reporters at the Boston federal courthouse.

The Boston Democrat was sworn in Monday after being narrowly confirmed by the U.S. Senate last month.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 