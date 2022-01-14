Human, Drug Trafficking Are Priorities for State US Attorney

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts’ new U.S. Attorney says pursuing human, gun and drug trafficking cases will be among her priorities as she takes the helm as the top federal prosecutor in the state.

Rachael Rollins, the first Black woman to serve in the role, said Thursday that she also intends to be more of a visible presence in the community than some of her predecessors.

The 50-year-old former district attorney made the comments during a roundtable with reporters at the Boston federal courthouse.

The Boston Democrat was sworn in Monday after being narrowly confirmed by the U.S. Senate last month.