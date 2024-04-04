Late Congressman Delahunt Remembered

HYANNIS – American flags have been ordered to fly at half-staff in Massachusetts, per Governor Healey’s office, until Saturday night to honor former Cape and Islands Congressman William Delahunt, who died last month. The Democrat represented the Mass 10th Congressional District from 1997 to 2011.

In a CapeCod.com NewsCenter interview, former Delahunt chief of staff and current Barnstable County Commissioner Mark Forest spoke about Delahunt’s accomplishments.

“With respect to the pollution out at the military base, back in 1996, Cape Codders were really concerned about the management of that whole cleanup. It wasn’t going well, there were reports of mistakes and all sorts of problems with it. So when he came in, he basically helped overhaul the whole cleanup program, and then worked on making sure that that project was totally funded.”

Forest also noted that Delahunt fought to establish the Cape Cod Land Bank, a program that ended in 2007 but it inspired the Community Preservation Act, which is still on the books.

“It’s still playing a huge role on Cape Cod in saving land, saving open space. So, Bill very much relished that opportunity to help make a difference.”

Forest added that Delahunt got funding restored to Coast Guard stations after Congressional cuts had been made. He also said he was a tireless advocate for the fishing industry, and that he was able to coax a commitment from the V.A. to establish a primary care clinic in Hyannis.