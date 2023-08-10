LISTEN: Monopoly Cape Cod Edition Looking for Local Insight

HYANNIS – Developers with the toy and game company Hasbro are looking for more Outer Cape participation as the deadline to submit local sites for the Cape Cod special edition of Monopoly draws near.

Tim Barney with Top Trumps USA says it is important to get insight from locals when it comes to deciding what cultural landmarks, nonprofits, and businesses make the cut.

“But if they check off of our boxes—things like community engagement, longevity, credibility, and just overall excitement for being involved—then we” offer them the opportunity to be featured in a number of different ways. One of the most obvious would be to have their own unique property space,” said Barney.

He adds that the Cape is one of the biggest regions they have ever covered in their special editions of the famous board game, set to roll out in June of next year.

“It becomes sort of like an heirloom. I know people that still have the original game from their grandmother’s house and it’s a little worn around the edges and they’ve lost pieces. They put in other things like a Hot Wheels car because they lost the race car piece, so it’s very special. And we need the people that make the Cape what it is. We need the people that capture the essence and we rely on the public to let us know that,” said Barney.

The deadline to submit is August 21.

Residents and businesses can learn more at toptrumps.com.

Comments and inquiries can also be sent to [email protected]