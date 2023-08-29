LISTEN: Yarmouth Added to Healey’s Proposed Migrant Sheltering Plan

YARMOUTH – Governor Maura Healey’s plan to tackle a growing influx of migrants has added several Cape Cod communities as potential shelters, including Yarmouth.

The proposal calls for homeless migrant families to be housed in 80 to 100 rooms at the Yarmouth Resort on Route 28 as part of a State of Emergency declared in Massachusetts earlier this month. Under the emergency, state laws can override local guidelines and policies.

Town Administrator Robert Whritenour said they are seeking more information on the program for both local residents and potential migrants.

“We have requested additional details on the proposal, including information on the migrant population, the timing of the proposal, as well as expressing the need for adequate time to coordinate with other government agencies to make suitable preparations. We also made known our concerns about the ongoing by-law violations associated at the proposed site,” according to Robert Whritenour, Yarmouth Town Administrator.

Other communities involved in the plan include Eastham and Joint Base Cape Cod.

According to state officials, there are currently nearly 5,600 families or more than 20,000 individuals in state shelters, including children and pregnant women. Healey has called on federal leaders to address what she says are outdated immigration laws as well as provide more assistance to states.

The full release from the Town of Yarmouth can be found here.