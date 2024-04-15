You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / New Federal Standards For PFAS Mitigation In Drinking Water

April 15, 2024

HYANNIS – The Biden Administration has issued what it describes as the first-ever national, legally-enforceable drinking water standard to protect communities from exposure to PFAS chemicals.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the new limits are achievable by using a range of available technologies, including granular activated carbon, reverse osmosis, and ion exchange systems.

The EPA will be working with state regulators to implement the new rule.

Included in the announcement, $1 billion in federal funding is being shared to help states conduct PFAS testing and treatment in public water systems, as well as helping owners of private wells address contamination. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

