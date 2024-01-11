You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / NOAA Announces MITRE Partnership to Help Whales

January 11, 2024

North Atlantic right whale “Snow Cone” (Catalog #3560) spotted south of Nantucket on Sept. 21, 2022, dragging heavy fishing gear and in poor health. CREDIT: New England Aquarium, taken under NOAA permit #25739

HYANNIS – NOAA Fisheries has announced an almost $10 million dollar partnership with non-profit company MITRE to advance technologies and engineering approaches to support the North Atlantic Right Whale Road to Recovery program.

It will include advances in detection, vessel strike avoidance, and ropeless fishing gear—a major component of the effort that many fishermen said pose a financial hurdle.

It’s been a heated topic for fishermen, who say they are facing mounting challenges from federal monitoring and regulatory hurdles. 

By Matt Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

