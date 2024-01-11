NOAA Announces MITRE Partnership to Help Whales

HYANNIS – NOAA Fisheries has announced an almost $10 million dollar partnership with non-profit company MITRE to advance technologies and engineering approaches to support the North Atlantic Right Whale Road to Recovery program.

It will include advances in detection, vessel strike avoidance, and ropeless fishing gear—a major component of the effort that many fishermen said pose a financial hurdle.

It’s been a heated topic for fishermen, who say they are facing mounting challenges from federal monitoring and regulatory hurdles.

By Matt Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter