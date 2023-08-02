NOAA Planning New $15M Provincetown Visitor Center

PROVINCETOWN – A new $15 million visitor center is coming to Provincetown thanks to funds through the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.

The center will be located on MacMillan Wharf, a local hub for whale watching, fishing, boating and research.

In addition to developing interactive exhibits, NOAA plans to establish educational programs at the visitor center to promote environmental literacy and marine conservation among residents, students and visitors.

The building will also incorporate sustainable and climate resilient design elements, including flood resistant materials, solar panels, and EV charging stations for cars parked underneath the building.

The investments are part of $3.3 billion dollars from the Inflation Reduction Act.