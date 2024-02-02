Provincetown Highlights Sewer Assistance as Phase 6 Begins

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown officials are launching their Sewer Connection Assistance Program for eligible property owners in phase 6 of the town’s sewer expansion plans.

The program provides financial assistance of up to 100% of connection costs, capped at $20,000, for eligible property owners. It targets year-round property owners and focuses on individuals earning 80% or less of the Area Median Income.

An in-person workshop for those interested will be held on February 5 from 2 to 4 pm at the Veterans Memorial Community Center.

The full list of streets involved in Phase 6 can be found on the town’s website here.

It’s one of several region-wide efforts to highlight financial assistance available for wastewater.

Barnstable County’s recently revamped AquiFund is also providing low-to-no-interest loans for those who need to repair or replace failed septic systems or hook up to local sewer systems.