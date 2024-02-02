You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Provincetown Highlights Sewer Assistance as Phase 6 Begins

Provincetown Highlights Sewer Assistance as Phase 6 Begins

February 2, 2024

CCB MEDIA FILE PHOTO
Sewer pipes are stacked up near the corner of Spring Bars Road and Worcester Court in advance of being installed in the Maravista neighborhood in Falmouth.

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown officials are launching their Sewer Connection Assistance Program for eligible property owners in phase 6 of the town’s sewer expansion plans.

The program provides financial assistance of up to 100% of connection costs, capped at $20,000, for eligible property owners. It targets year-round property owners and focuses on individuals earning 80% or less of the Area Median Income.

An in-person workshop for those interested will be held on February 5 from 2 to 4 pm at the Veterans Memorial Community Center. 

The full list of streets involved in Phase 6 can be found on the town’s website here.

It’s one of several region-wide efforts to highlight financial assistance available for wastewater.

Barnstable County’s recently revamped AquiFund is also providing low-to-no-interest loans for those who need to repair or replace failed septic systems or hook up to local sewer systems.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , , , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 