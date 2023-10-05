Orleans Sewer Crackdown Article Considered

ORLEANS – Voters at an Orleans Special Town Meeting will consider a fine increase for those who are late connecting their property up to town sewer.

Article 29 would impose a $250 fee for every day owners delay in getting connected.

Currently the fee is $50 per day.

The deadline to hookup to the system is March of next year, but property owners will not be fined if they show the town that they are working on connection plans.

The 2023 Fall Special Town Meeting will be held on Monday, October 16, at 6 PM, in the Nauset Middle School Gym.