Quick Clips: Hidden Hurdles for Those Facing Substance Use

March 12, 2024

Lee Wright with Brightview Health says those suffering from substance use disorders often also face numerous other challenges, including transportation needs and housing. Stay tuned to the end for the full interview with Wright!

