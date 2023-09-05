Regional Leaders Waiting on MassDEP for Final Determination on Pilgrim Wastewater

PLYMOUTH – The public comment period has closed on the state draft determination denying Holtec International the permit that would allow it to discharge wastewater from Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station into Cape Cod Bay, and now leaders and residents wait on MassDEP’s official verdict.

The comment period drew over 700 responses from local residents, in addition to in-person comments made during a public hearing in Plymouth Town Hall.

The draft determination states that the potential discharge would violate the Ocean Sanctuaries Act preventing new industrial waste from entering protected sanctuaries, which the Bay is considered.

Holtec representatives said the company would abide by all state and federal rules and regulations when it came to decommissioning the station. They added that they were disappointed by the determination, saying that they are eager to return the site to the community as a productive location.