You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Retired Doctor Arraigned on Drugs, Firearms Charges

Retired Doctor Arraigned on Drugs, Firearms Charges

September 8, 2023

NANTUCKET – Retired doctor, Scott Burke, age 69, has been arraigned on charges of trafficking cocaine, unlicensed firearms possession, and more.

Authorities including Nantucket Police and members of the Coast Guard conducted a search of the 80-foot yacht anchored in Nantucket Harbor, where they found class B substances, firearms and ammunition.

The Cape and Islands District Attorney’s office filed a motion to hold Burke as a danger to the community, though a judge denied the state’s request.

A cash bail of $200,000 has been imposed, and Burke is due back in court for a Probable Cause Hearing on October 2 in the Nantucket District Court. 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 