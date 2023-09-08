Retired Doctor Arraigned on Drugs, Firearms Charges

NANTUCKET – Retired doctor, Scott Burke, age 69, has been arraigned on charges of trafficking cocaine, unlicensed firearms possession, and more.

Authorities including Nantucket Police and members of the Coast Guard conducted a search of the 80-foot yacht anchored in Nantucket Harbor, where they found class B substances, firearms and ammunition.

The Cape and Islands District Attorney’s office filed a motion to hold Burke as a danger to the community, though a judge denied the state’s request.

A cash bail of $200,000 has been imposed, and Burke is due back in court for a Probable Cause Hearing on October 2 in the Nantucket District Court.