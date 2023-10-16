Single Lanes on Main Street Hyannis for Sewer Inspection

HYANNIS – Routine sewer inspection will bring Main Street, Hyannis down to a signal lane in some areas this week.
The work is expected to run between 7 am to 11 am and is anticipated to be completed by Wednesday.
The following is the full statement from the Town of Barnstable on the work:
Starting Monday, October 16, 2023, the Town of Barnstable will perform routine sewer inspections along Main Street, Hyannis, from Center Street to South Street. Work will occur during the morning hours, between 7:00AM and 11:00AM, and is anticipated to be completed by Wednesday, October 18, 2023.
As a result, traffic on Main Street will be reduced to a single lane, within the vicinity of each inspection station. Traffic control will be onsite to assist motorists around the active work zone.
As always, please slow down and use extreme caution when traveling through road construction areas, and follow posted safety and detour signs. To review all current construction and real-time traffic advisories, please visit: Barnstable Water Resources at https://barnstablewaterresources.com/news-updates/ or Barnstable’s Waze Live Map at: https://www.waze.com/live-map