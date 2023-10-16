You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Single Lanes on Main Street Hyannis for Sewer Inspection

Single Lanes on Main Street Hyannis for Sewer Inspection

October 16, 2023

HYANNIS – Routine sewer inspection will bring Main Street, Hyannis down to a signal lane in some areas this week.

The work is expected to run between 7 am to 11 am and is anticipated to be completed by Wednesday.

The following is the full statement from the Town of Barnstable on the work:

Starting Monday, October 16, 2023, the Town of Barnstable will perform routine sewer inspections along Main Street, Hyannis, from Center Street to South Street. Work will occur during the morning hours, between 7:00AM and 11:00AM, and is anticipated to be completed by Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

As a result, traffic on Main Street will be reduced to a single lane, within the vicinity of each inspection station. Traffic control will be onsite to assist motorists around the active work zone.

As always, please slow down and use extreme caution when traveling through road construction areas, and follow posted safety and detour signs. To review all current construction and real-time traffic advisories, please visit: Barnstable Water Resources at https://barnstablewaterresources.com/news-updates/ or Barnstable’s Waze Live Map at: https://www.waze.com/live-map

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , , , , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 