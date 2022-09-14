Cape Cod Foundation Awards $80,000 for Cape Cod Regional Tech

HARWICH – The Cape Cod Foundation has awarded a $80,000 grant to the Cape Cod Tech Foundation.

The money will boost capacity building initiatives, the Alumni Mentoring Program, and scholarship opportunities.

“This partnership with the Cape Cod Tech Foundation aligns very closely with our strategy,” said Kristin O’Malley, President and CEO of The Cape Cod Foundation in a statement.

“It advances our ongoing work in youth development, education, and workforce development. It focuses on fulfilling unmet needs by providing flexible resources for necessities beyond what is covered by the school’s operating budget. It also helps create, expand, and increase access to programs while strengthening the school through ongoing capacity building initiatives.”

Officials with the school said that the funds will also provide mini teacher grants, as well as an Angel Fund to address the emergency needs of students.

The grants received additional contributions from The Nicholas G. Xiarhos Memorial Foundation, as well as the Lawrence-Lynch Corp. Foundation for Charitable Giving.