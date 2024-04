BOURNE — The US Army Corps of Engineers is alerting residents and commuters that contractors within the New England District will be performing overnight paving maintenance on sections of the Bourne Bridge from 8 pm to 5 am from Monday, April 1 to Tuesday, April 2.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in either direction, with wide loads prohibited during this time.

Work will also be coordinated with MassDOT’s ongoing rotary work to minimize congestion.

All work is weather-pending.