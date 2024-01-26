White House Approves $370M for Sagamore Bridge Replacement

BOURNE – The White House has approved $370 million for the effort to replace the Sagamore Bridge as part of the National Infrastructure Project Assistance and Infrastructure for Rebuilding America grant programs.

The money is just for the Sagamore Bridge which has become the major focus of replacement efforts after initial estimates placed the cost of replacing both it and the Bourne Bridge at over $4 billion.

Gov. Maura Healey said that with the Sagamore being the most used, it should be the primary focus first to make it a more appealing application for federal funding, however she said replacing both bridges is a priority.

Local organizations including the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce have said that replacement efforts should tackle both bridges as soon as possible.

Both bridges are about 90 years old.