Yarmouth Approves Two Single-Use Plastics Bans

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth voters have approved two single-use plastic reduction articles that will take effect at the end of this year and fall of 2024.

Sustainable Practices filed the petition articles that will ban the commercial sale of single-use plastic water bottles under 1 gallon in size beginning December 31.

Executive Director Madhavi Venkatesan said they also saw approval for their article banning single-use containers and cutlery for take out food starting September 1 of next year.

“The primary reason there is because the hotter the food item; the higher the probability of leaching into that food item from the plastic in terms of the chemical. The fattier the food item the same thing. But ultimately plastic is just not healthy for us,” said Venkatesan.

Sustainable Practices has spearheaded similar bans across the Cape.

Brewster, Harwich and Sandwich will consider the same bans at their upcoming town meetings on Monday.