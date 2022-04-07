Local Schools Receive Money For In-Demand Industry Learning

BARNSTABLE – Several local school districts will benefit from part of $600,000 in state awards to boost early learning programs that put students on the path towards in-demand industries.

State officials said the money will go towards student opportunities to explore careers, technical courses and internships.

The money will also allow students to be able to enroll in post-secondary courses at no cost to themselves, which will help them achieve industry-recognized credentials.

Most of the industries included in the Innovation Pathways program are STEM-related, including advanced manufacturing, information technology, environmental and life sciences, health care and social assistance, and business and finance.

“These programs provide students with hands-on skills learning and access to opportunities for future success in high-demand fields,” said Governor Charlie Baker in a statement.

“The expansion of Innovation Pathways will allow more students to gain knowledge and work experiences that prepare them for successful careers before they graduate high school.”

Barnstable Public Schools will receive $26,576, Mashpee Public Schools will receive $15,000, and Nantucket Public Schools will receive the largest amount at $30,000.

These three schools all follow the designation for an Innovation Pathway school, including providing equitable access for all schools, guided academic pathways for one of five board industry sectors, enhanced student supports, relevant connections to careers, and have deep partnerships between high schools and employers.