Two Local Groups Partner On Energy Saving Report

BARNSTABLE – Love Live Local and Cape Light Compact have partnered to release Energy Matters, an infographic detailing how local small businesses can create cost savings through energy-efficient practices.

The joint report by the local business advocacy group and energy services provider outlines measures local business owners can take to reduce energy emissions and greenhouse gas output like switching to high-efficiency energy equipment and LED light fixtures.

“The Compact is excited to partner with Love Live Local on this report, to help small businesses learn more about how their buildings use energy, and actions they can take to reduce their usage and lower their greenhouse gas emissions,” said Maggie Downey, Administrator for Cape Light Compact.

The Compact will visit businesses across the Cape and Islands this year to perform energy assessments and provide energy-saving recommendations to business owners, which are available to renters and owners alike.

“Our local business community cares deeply about the Health of the Cape & Islands’ natural environment, and we welcomed this opportunity to partner with Cape Light Compact to show them the resources available to them in our region,” said Amanda Converse, Executive Director of Love Live Local.

“What’s more, implementing these measures provides cost savings, is incredibly marketable and can lead to a better customer experience,” she said.

519 local businesses participated in Compact programs in 2021, saving over 3.3 million kilowatt hours.

Cape Light Compact recently joined CapeCod.com to discuss their Cape and Vineyard Electrification Offering, a program to help electrify low-income homes in the region.

To listen to the interview, click here.

To sign up for an energy-saving assessment, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter