OAK BLUFFS – MV Community Services will be holding another online auction for low number license plates, numbered two through five.

The plates will each have a starting bid of $10,000, with all proceeds going to MV Community Services and the Driving the Future Fund, which aims to benefit charities and organizations across the island.

The auction runs from August 7 through August 14. To learn more, visit MV Community Services’ website by clicking here.