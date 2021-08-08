You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Lower Hospitalizations Provide Hope Amidst Virus Surge

Lower Hospitalizations Provide Hope Amidst Virus Surge

August 8, 2021

 

FALMOUTH – Though COVID-19 case numbers are increasing in Falmouth and other areas on the Cape, hospitalizations are still at low levels.

The Falmouth Health Department has started to do regular COVID-19 updates once again, and in an update on July 30, health agent Scott McGann pointed out the low hospitalization numbers.

“You’re not seeing the increase in hospitalization even though you’re seeing an increase in cases, because we’re very well-vaccinated and the vaccine is doing what it needs to be doing,” said McGann.

The Delta variant of the virus is surging across the Cape, infecting both vaccinated and non-vaccinated individuals.

Even in clusters where the virus has broken out in care homes where there are more vulnerable populations, very few vaccinated individuals are showing extreme symptoms of the virus.

At the time of the update, the total case count was 1,609 and the total positivity rate was 2.51% in the town.

 

About Maura MacDonald

Maura recently graduated college with a degree in political science and a passion for all things media. She also enjoys writing when not in the NewsCenter, working on projects such as her novel and music, and spending time with her dog.


