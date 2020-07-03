You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Man uninjured after vehicle gets stuck in water on Lieutenant’s Island in Wellfleet

Man uninjured after vehicle gets stuck in water on Lieutenant’s Island in Wellfleet

July 2, 2020

Google Earth/CWN

WELLFLEET – A vehicle reportedly became stranded in the high tide on Lieutenant’s Island in Wellfleet around 10 PM Thursday. The incident happened on the island side of the crossing by Way 100. The driver was not injured. A wrecker was to respond once the tide receded to tow the vehicle. Wellfleet Police are investigating the incident.

