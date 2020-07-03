WELLFLEET – A vehicle reportedly became stranded in the high tide on Lieutenant’s Island in Wellfleet around 10 PM Thursday. The incident happened on the island side of the crossing by Way 100. The driver was not injured. A wrecker was to respond once the tide receded to tow the vehicle. Wellfleet Police are investigating the incident.
Man uninjured after vehicle gets stuck in water on Lieutenant’s Island in Wellfleet
July 2, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Man uninjured after vehicle gets stuck in water on Lieutenant’s Island in Wellfleet
- Man stabbed on Village Green in Hyannis
- 5 More COVID-19 Cases, 2 Additional Deaths Reported on Cape
- Governor Baker Announces Phase 3 of Reopening Plan
- Sunday Journal with Love Live Local
- Sunday Journal with the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary
- Sunday Journal with the Cape Cod National Seashore
- Bourne man charged with child pornography offenses
- Rehabilitated Sea Turtles Released into Nantucket Sound
- Sen. Markey, Rep. Kennedy Both Report $1.9M Fundraising Haul
- Hyannis Main Street Changes Getting Positive Reactions
- Nantucket Issues Emergency Mask Order
- Cape Cod Commission Receives CARES Act Grant