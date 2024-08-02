You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Man With Vineyard Ties Released In United States-Russia Prisoner Swap

Man With Vineyard Ties Released In United States-Russia Prisoner Swap

August 2, 2024

Photo: Whelan Family

MARTHA’S VINEYARD – The United States and Russia have completed the largest prisoner swap in post-Soviet history. Among the Americans released by Moscow in the 24-person swap was Paul Whelan, whose sister is an artist on Martha’s Vineyard.

Elizabeth Whelan and the rest of the family pleaded with the Biden administration for years to bring Paul home.

He was arrested for alleged espionage in 2018.

Whelan and two other freed Americans, journalists Evan Gershkovich and Alsu Kurmasheva, arrived at an Air Force base outside of Washington Thursday night.

President Biden, who gave Whelan the flag pin off his lapel, said it felt wonderful to welcome the group home.

The Associated Press contributed to this story. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With:
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 