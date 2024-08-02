Man With Vineyard Ties Released In United States-Russia Prisoner Swap

MARTHA’S VINEYARD – The United States and Russia have completed the largest prisoner swap in post-Soviet history. Among the Americans released by Moscow in the 24-person swap was Paul Whelan, whose sister is an artist on Martha’s Vineyard.

Elizabeth Whelan and the rest of the family pleaded with the Biden administration for years to bring Paul home.

He was arrested for alleged espionage in 2018.

Whelan and two other freed Americans, journalists Evan Gershkovich and Alsu Kurmasheva, arrived at an Air Force base outside of Washington Thursday night.

President Biden, who gave Whelan the flag pin off his lapel, said it felt wonderful to welcome the group home.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.