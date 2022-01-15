Markey Highlights Need for New Canal Bridges

BOURNE – Massachusetts Democratic Senator Ed Markey recently highlighted the importance of the Bourne and Sagamore Bridges and their future replacements during a meeting with federal officials.

From both an economic and safety standpoint, Markey said that the two bridges serve as the lifeblood of the Cape’s about 250,000 residents.

“These structures are essential routes for general transportation, tourism and evacuations in case of an emergency, which is more important than ever as Cape Cod faces the existential threat of climate change,” said Markey.

It is right in the crosshairs and the only way off of Cape Cod is these two bridges in the event that a Hurricane Sandy-like event occurs.”

Markey said that the United States Army Corps of Engineers have done well maintaining the bridges, but after over 80 years of service the bridges are in need of replacement.

He highlighted the latest bipartisan infrastructure bill as ways that the federal government will provide funds for the large-scale project.

More than $9 billion dollars over the next five years will go to Massachusetts, including $1.1 billion for bridge replacement and repair statewide.

“The Army Corps has also received more than $17 billion in new funding for the next five years,” said Markey.

$35 billion in grant opportunities could also be tied into the Cape Cod Canal bridges, added the Senator.

Michael Connor, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works, agreed with Markey on the importance of Cape Cod’s bridges, and said that steps are moving forward to replace them.

Markey said that other issues related to Cape Cod, including flooding and erosion, are also due more examination and will receive attention with future funding.