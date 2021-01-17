Martha’s Vineyard Bank Launches COVID Relief Lending Program

EDGARTOWN- Martha’s Vineyard Bank has recently announced plans for their 2021 SBA PPP lending program.

This will be the second round of such loans that they have released in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Small business owners throughout the area are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

All complete applications will receive consideration on a first-come, first-served basis.

Applications will be accepted through the end of March or as long as the funding lasts.

“Really all the small business owners that are in the community, the program is targeted to help them bridge the gap while we’re in the Coronavirus Pandemic experience,” said James Anthony, President and CEO of Martha’s Vineyard Bank.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter