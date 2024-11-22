You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Mashpee Commons To Launch Holiday Event Series

November 22, 2024

MASHPEE – Mashpee Commons has announced its event schedule for the Holiday Season as it kicks off its Second Annual Cape Cod Christmas Market at the Naukabout Beer Garden at the Mashpee Commons Village Green tomorrow, November 23, 2024.

The event will open a slate of free, family-friendly activities lasting through December 23, 2024, including a tree lighting ceremony on November 29 from 3:30 to 5 pm at the plaza outside the Sienna Restaurant and the Annual Christmas Parade on December 14.

Weekly events will include the weekend holiday markets, bringing together local artisans from throughout the Cape, meetings and photographs with Santa, and brass band and caroling performances held throughout the Commons on weekends and select weekdays.

A holiday Instagram photo contest will also be held throughout the event series, with a photo tagged with #MashpeeHoliyay being chosen each week to win a $100 gift card to a Commons merchant of their choice.

“We are thrilled to offer free, family-friendly holiday events that bring together friends, families, and neighbors for a festive season at Mashpee Commons,” said Krysten Kelliher, Marketing Director of Mashpee Commons.

“Mashpee Commons has been a Cape Cod holiday destination for nearly four decades,” she said, “and we look forward to welcoming visitors to experience and enjoy our extensive 2024 lineup of seasonal events and entertainment.”

To view a full schedule of holiday events, click here.

