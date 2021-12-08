Mashpee Supports for Cape Cod Police Academy Despite Deficit

MASHPEE – After a recent audit, the Cape Cod Municipal Police Academy (CCMPA) was revealed to have a deficit of $170,000, though regional officials including those in Mashpee have voiced their support for the continued operation of the institution.

Falmouth officials also discussed the deficit, saying the debt shouldn’t fall to towns and the finances should be the state’s responsibility, though raising tuition or other fees for towns could be acceptable.

“The sentiment is that this is an organization that is definitely needed as far as the academy being offered on Cape. However, having said that, there is no question that there must be many checks and balances institutes that provide transparency and a level of comfort at the county level,” said Mashpee Town Manager Rodney Collins at the most recent select board meeting.

“I don’t think I would want to see the baby thrown out with the bathwater. This is an opportunity to fix a problem in order to continue what I consider to be a regional concept that makes sense. Otherwise, we’re in a situation where we’re sending recruits to Springfield or wherever, and that’s counterproductive to cost effectiveness. Not to mention convenience.”

Academy Director Peter Carnes previously brought forward a memorandum of understanding that showed that budget concerns fell under the responsibility of Barnstable County staff, while police focused on the training.

However, several officials including Falmouth Police Chief Edward Dune have petitioned the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to take over the academy’s finances, as it does for several other regional police training institutions.

Mashpee select board member Thomas O’Hara said he’s supportive of the academy, and that the institution should seek state funding and recruits from outside the Cape region to help supplement the costs.

Fellow board member Andrew Gottlieb said there is a need that is being fulfilled by the academy, but the academy needs to be “professionalized” with greater attention to budgets.

“I think that it was sloppy in its initial iteration—how it was set up—but If you can fix that, then by all means the need should be met,” said Gottlieb.

The board gave its formal support for the academy, bearing in mind it receives attention to future budgets.