When a shorebird expert tells you about an “incredibly cool looking” bird, how can you not want to know more!?! Among other shorebirds, Lyra Brennan from Mass Audubon calls out the American Oystercatcher as “incredibly cool” and is full of facts, designations, and populations. She also talks about the practices and necessities around protecting various shorebirds. Be sure to check out the segment and click through to our full length interview with her on Sunday Journal.