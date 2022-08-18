Mass. Joins Settlement with Opioid Maker Endo

BOSTON – Massachusetts has entered into a tentative settlement with opioid maker Endo International that would result in hundreds of millions of dollars paid out to participating state governments.

The agreement in principle settles a legal battle that saw states accuse Endo of using deceptive marketing strategies in order to downplay the risk of opioid addiction, exaggerate the drugs’ benefits, and boost profits amid the nationwide opioid epidemic.

Endo, which filed for bankruptcy earlier in the week, has made opioids such as Percocet and the now-withdrawn Opana ER.

Attorney General Maura Healey’s office said that in accordance with the agreement, Endo will pay $450 million in cash over the course of a decade to participating states and subdivisions while also providing its opioid-related documents to be published publicly.

The company will also not be permitted to market its opioids.

Healey said the company’s marking “fueled the opioid crisis.” She added that money recovered through the settlement will fund efforts in treatment, prevention, and harm reduction.