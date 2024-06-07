Mass Maritime Academy Receives Grant For Helicopter Escape Training

BUZZARDS BAY – The Massachusetts Maritime Academy recently received a $2 million grant from the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center (MassCEC) to design and build a Helicopter Underwater Escape Training Unit on its campus in response to a growing industry need for helicopter escape training.

Increases in regionally approved offshore wind projects have caused a rise in crew transfers using helicopters rather than traditional aquatic vessels, creating a need for training in anticipation of situations in which personnel may need to evacuate from helicopters making emergency landings in regional waters.

Through the grant, the academy and its training partner RelyOn Nutec expect to accommodate 320 trainees every year at the training site located at its Olympic-sized swimming pool in anticipation of the steep growth of workers needed to meet the state’s climate goals, of which wind energy is a key strategic component.

“We are grateful to the MassCEC and the Healey-Driscoll Administration for this substantial grant to build a HUET unknit on our campus,” said Rear Admiral Francis X. McDonald, USMS and president of the Massachusetts Maritime Academy.

“The need for helicopter underwater escape training has become increasingly important as offshore wind projects gain momentum in this country’s transition to cleaner energy sources.”