Massachusetts Clean Energy Researchers Share $2.6M in Grants

BOSTON (AP)- Nearly two dozen clean energy companies and researchers around Massachusetts are sharing more than $2.6 million in grants to support clean energy innovation and technology development, according to the governor’s office.

The funding is provided through the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center’s Catalyst Program.

“Massachusetts continues to drive decarbonization in both the commonwealth and nationally through its robust clean energy innovation sector,” Gov. Charlie Baker said in a statement.

“These projects will assist in solving technical barriers, while creating jobs and strengthening local economies throughout the Commonwealth.”

Among the projects to benefit from the latest round of grants are a company developing an automated solar panel cleaning product that will increase the output of solar panels; a researcher developing an electric vehicle battery that offers a high-energy density, fast charging rate and long lifecycle; and a scientist developing a wave energy stabilizer for floating offshore wind turbine substructures.

Since launching in 2010, the catalyst program has awarded $7.2 million to 138 new companies and research teams.

By, The Associated Press