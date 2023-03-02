Healey Unveils Proposed $55.5B State Budget

HYANNIS – Gov. Maura Healey unveiled a proposed $55.5 billion state budget Wednesday, a plan that offers insight into some of the Democrat’s spending priorities during her first year as governor.

The proposal would fulfill a Healey campaign promise by funding the cost of community college for Massachusetts residents ages 25 years and older who have not yet earned a college degree or industry credential.

The proposed budget also outlines how the state should spend an estimated $1 billion in extra revenue it is expected to collect this year after voters approved a so-called “millionaire tax” amendment to the state constitution last November.