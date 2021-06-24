Massachusetts Hospital Systems to Require Employee Shots

BOSTON (AP) — Three major Massachusetts hospital systems say they will require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, even those who do not have direct contact with patients.

Leadership at Mass General Brigham, Beth Israel Lahey Health, and Wellforce said Thursday that requiring vaccinations for employees is critical.

The inoculation requirement will kick in once the U.S. Food and Drug Administration grants full approval to a vaccine.

Three are currently being administered in the U.S. under Emergency Use Authorization.

Workers can request exemptions for medical and religious reasons.

Associated Press