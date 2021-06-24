You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Massachusetts Hospital Systems to Require Employee Shots

Massachusetts Hospital Systems to Require Employee Shots

June 24, 2021

An illustration of COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

BOSTON (AP) — Three major Massachusetts hospital systems say they will require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, even those who do not have direct contact with patients.

Leadership at Mass General Brigham, Beth Israel Lahey Health, and Wellforce said Thursday that requiring vaccinations for employees is critical.

The inoculation requirement will kick in once the U.S. Food and Drug Administration grants full approval to a vaccine.

Three are currently being administered in the U.S. under Emergency Use Authorization.

Workers can request exemptions for medical and religious reasons.

Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 