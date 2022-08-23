You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Massachusetts Marina Fire, Sparked by Gas Vapors, Accidental

August 23, 2022

Cape Wide News

MATTAPOISETT, Mass. (AP) — Gasoline vapors ignited by spark during a gas tank replacement project on a boat was the likely cause of a major fire at a Massachusetts marina last week that destroyed buildings, vehicles and boats and sent one employee to the hospital.

Investigators on Monday said the fire at the Mattapoisett Boatyard on Friday that drew more than 100 firefighters and sent a plume of black smoke over southeastern Massachusetts was determined to be accidental.

The investigation determined that the fire began inside a building at the boatyard where a worker had been replacing a boat’s gas tank. The worker is expected to survive.

The Associated Press

