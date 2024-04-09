Massachusetts Maritime Academy Using T.S. Kennedy For One More Sea Term

BUZZARDS BAY – The Massachusetts Maritime Academy training ship T.S. Kennedy has returned to Buzzards Bay for the annual Sea Term.

The Kennedy had been docked at the Texas A&M Maritime Academy, which took control of the vessel last year. Mass Maritime anticipated a new training ship this past winter, but it did not arrive because of shipyard delays.

A school spokesperson says the Sea Term semester was flipped, and the Kennedy departure to kick off the 2024 Sea Term is now scheduled for April 20th.

Port visits will include Charleston, South Carolina and St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.