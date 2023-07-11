Massachusetts Recognizes Hurricane Preparedness Week

HYANNIS – Massachusetts officials are reminding residents to be ready for any potential storms during Hurricane Preparedness Week, which runs through Saturday, July 15.

Atlantic hurricane season is under way, and Cape Cod and the Islands are especially in vulnerable positions due to extreme factors like storm surges, erosion, and flooding.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency is working to highlight resources and tips to keep residents safe.

MEMA is advising people to be aware of their evacuation zone in the event of a hurricane or other major storm and to have an emergency plan in place with family members.

Emergency kits with essential items such as water, a flashlight, and non-perishable food should be assembled and ready to sustain a household without power for three to five days.

Updates from MEMA during these events can be found by calling 2-1-1. Other state and federal agencies, such as NOAA, will inform residents through their means of communication.

To learn more, visit MEMA’s website by clicking here.