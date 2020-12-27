You are here: Home / NewsCenter / MassDevelopment Announces Nearly $400,000 in COVID-19 Related Funding

December 27, 2020

BOSTON – MassDevelopment announced $390,000 in funding, for a new round of the Commonwealth Places Program, a statewide initiative to support business ,that leverages public support for place making projects during COVID-19.

This round of funding is being made available specifically to help local recovery efforts as community partners prepare public spaces and commercial districts to serve residents and visitors.

“It’s more important than ever to find new creative ways to drive foot traffic to our main streets and commercial districts, keeping safety and distancing in mind,” said Governor Charlie Baker.

Funding already distributed was used to purchase outdoor seating, umbrellas, and barrier art for cafes.

Previously, Hyannis Main Street Business Improvement District was awarded $9,500 to purchase planters, bunting and decorative lighting that will be used to safely plan public events to ensure social distancing.

A webinar will be hosted by MassDevelopment on January 12th  more information head to https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUpde2gqTwqE9Ur3n9FVDvpV4DViNGdgATL

