MassDevelopment Seeking Consultant For Joint Base Cape Cod Property Plan

December 16, 2024

BOURNE – The Massachusetts Development Finance Agency is requesting proposals for a consultant to create a master plan for Joint Base Cape Cod.

The consultant would be looking at an area of about 7,000 acres on the Base, identifying current and future spatial needs and planning for the redevelopment of surplus property.

According to MassDevelopment, the master plan aims to address the regional housing shortage and grow the local economy, while supporting JBCC’s goal to optimize its operational efficiency.

Responses are due by February 7th. Documents are available by clicking here

Last year, the state announced the temporary usage of Joint Base Cape Cod for homeless sheltering purposes. Public comments on potential housing at JBCC began this spring.

MassDevelopment says the master plan will build on previous planning efforts, including a master coordination plan that was issued in 2013. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


