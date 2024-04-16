You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Comments Being Accepted On Possible Redevelopment Of Portions Of JBCC

Comments Being Accepted On Possible Redevelopment Of Portions Of JBCC

April 16, 2024

BOURNE – A new website has been launched which covers the potential housing plan under consideration on Joint Base Cape Cod.

The Massachusetts Development Finance Agency is examining potential scenarios for land that is deemed unessential to the Base’s military operations.

Updates on the study can be found at JointBaseCC.com. Ideas and feedback are also being accepted.

There are two open houses scheduled for May 8th at the Bourne Community Center and the Joint Base Community Cod Welcome Center, both in Buzzards Bay.

A full divestment parcel analysis is expected to be completed this upcoming fall. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


