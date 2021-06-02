MassDOT Seeking Public Input on Road Maintenance Projects

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is looking for public input on road maintenance prioritization plans during a virtual forum that the state agency will host this week.

The one year maintenance of effort Capital Investment Plan is being developed by MassDOT and the Massachusetts Transit Authority and will decide how funds are spent on local and state transportation projects.

MassDOT said that during the public forum, residents will be able to provide input that can affect proposed projects and ensure that the agency’s investments align with the needs and priorities of the community.

The virtual public meeting for the Cape Cod and Islands region will be hosted on June 3 at 6 pm.

Residents can sign up for the forum here.

Comments may be submitted to masscip@state.ma.us.

Residents are also encouraged to submit comment even if they are unable to attend the remote meeting.