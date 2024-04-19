MassDOT Seeking Feedback On Service Centers

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is seeking feedback from potential service plaza operators and other stakeholders as it works to identify a “best-in-class” operating model for the statewide network.

This includes the Barnstable plaza located at the Route 132 exit and the Route 3 plaza in Plymouth.

A request for information will remain open through May 24th. MassDOT says the goal is to establish an understanding of each plaza’s full potential to support the needs of the traveling public.

The eventual plan of the department is to request proposals for the long-term lease and operation of the centers.

“Travelers in Massachusetts deserve the best, and that’s what we intend to deliver for them as we continue working to enhance our service plazas,” says Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt.

“The service plazas along our highways do much more than enrich the experience of travelers. They are essential for commerce and other economic activities, and investing in them will help our state remain economically competitive for years to come.”

For more information, visit this website.