Mayflower II Scheduled To Voyage Back To Plymouth

PLYMOUTH – The replica of the historic Mayflower is set to pass through the Cape Cod Canal sometime next week.

According to the Plimoth Patuxet Museums, the Mayflower II will leave from Mystic, Connecticut sometime between April 9th and the 11th. It will take about one full day to return to her berth at the State Pier in Plymouth. You can track the journey on the museum’s Facebook page.

Mayflower II is expected to be open to the public on Saturday, April 13th.

The 67-year-old vessel spent the winter in dry dock for routine maintenance and painting at Henry B. duPont Preservation Shipyard in the Mystic Seaport.

