MCAS Testing to Continue, but Some Changes Possible

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts education officials are considering alternative ways to administer the Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System test this winter in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley said Tuesday the tests are on track to be administered, but the department is considering options like limiting the time students take the test or at-home testing.

The number of newly confirmed coronavirus deaths increased by 53 on Wednesday in Massachusetts while newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by more than 3,200.

Boston is planning to end outdoor restaurant dining on public areas like sidewalks on Dec. 1.

Associated Press